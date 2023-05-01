Trump attacks Rupert Murdoch for not backing election-denying hosts: 'He wouldn't have had any liability'
Former President Donald Trump criticized Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch after his company agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

During a "fireside chat" with podcaster Steve Bannon, Trump complained Sunday that the government had been "weaponized" against conservatives.

"Well, even as a politician, they've weaponized, you would know this very well, they've weaponized the Justice Department, they've weaponized the FBI," he told Bannon. "They're doing things that a communist country would do; a Marxist country would do."

"What's going on is sick," he continued. "And what they do is they're unbelievable at cheating on elections."

Trump then took a shot at Fox News for refusing to report on his claims about the 2020 election following lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic.

"With you, I don't have to worry about saying that because if you say that on Fox, they want to cut you out," he opined. "They cheated on elections. Had Rupert Murdoch backed his people, he wouldn't have had any liability."

"But when he went out and said there was nothing wrong with this election, what a thing to say," he added.

Trump suggested that the FBI suppressed information about Hunter Biden's laptop on Twitter and Facebook to steal the election.

"They told them what to say, and they said, don't talk about the laptop," he recalled. "I always think, what do you think Putin is saying when every week they came up with another thing, Russia, Russia, Russia? They never blamed anything on China because they were all getting rich from China."

