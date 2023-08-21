Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle to attend first GOP debate as Trump refuses participation

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will reportedly attend the first Republican primary debate even though former President Donald Trump is not expected to show.

Donald Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle confirmed their plans to the Daily Caller.

“We’re excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee on Wednesday in support of President Trump. We’re confident that in 2024, GOP voters will reject the RINO establishment and re-nominate President Trump in a landslide,” the couple said.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office.

Both figures plan to promote their Rumble shows and appear as surrogates for Donald Trump.

The former president said he would not participate in the first debate on Wednesday.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” he wrote on Truth Social.