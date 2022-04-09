Don Trump Jr ridiculed by former FBI official over his insurrection texts

Appearing on MSNBC's new "Katie Phang Show" on Saturday morning, former FBI counterintelligence expert Peter Strozk addressed new revelations that Donald Trump Jr. was texting instructions for overturning the 2020 presidential election prior to Jan 6th.

Strozk then took a shot at Donald Trump's oldest son by claiming there was no way he was smart enough to come up with the plan himself.

Speaking with host, Strozk suggested that the younger Trump had to be passing along information to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows from someone else and that person should be the focus of the Jan 6th investigation.

Asked whether Don Jr should be pulled into talk about the texts, Strozk stated, "People don't tend to want to be fully cooperative. You want to know what they did when you sit down with them to be able to push them on issues, or if they try to say something or avoid something, you can put a document in front of them to refresh their recollection or to cause them to have to say the truth."

"I expect this is the path that would be followed," he continued. " I think investigators, whether in Congress or the DOJ, are going to have a lot of questions for Don Jr. -- in particular about who he was talking to."

"A successful day for Don Jr. is one when he remembered the correct sequence is that socks come before the shoes," he joked before scoffing, "He didn't come up with these ideas on his own. The question is where did they come from? Is this part of a coordinated activity? It certainly appears to be what played out when January 6th came around."

Watch below: