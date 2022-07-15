Democrats have battle plan to cash in when Trump jumps into 2024 race early: report

With Donald Trump hinting that he will be jumping into the 2024 presidential race sooner than later, Democratic strategists are planning on taking advantage of fears he may once again occupy the Oval Office with a major push to raise cash and make Republican candidates' lives miserable before the November midterms.

Earlier this week it was reported that the former president is reportedly planning a 2024 presidential campaign roll-out in September, much to the chagrin of Republicans who prefer to talk about the economy and their plans is they reclaim control of both chambers of Congress and not spend endless hours answering questions about the controversial former president who is currently facing multiple investigations ranging from criminal conspiracy in Washington D.C., financial crimes in the state of New York and election tampering in Georgia.

According to Politico's Christopher Cadelago, Democrats couldn't be happier after hearing that the former president will likely be throwing a major speedbump in their plans to take, at the very least, control of the House.

With that in mind, they are making plans for campaign cash and media blitz to follow his announcement.

"Democrats aren’t just eager for Donald Trump to cannonball into the 2024 presidential race before the fall midterms. Across the country, they are actively plotting ways to immediately capitalize on a pre-November announcement," Cadelago wrote. "Campaigns and officials at major Democratic outfits are planning to capture the anticipated cash windfall that would come their way should Trump announce he’s making another run at the White House. Candidates also are exploring ways to exploit Trump’s premature entry to energize despondent base voters and coalesce independents and suburb-dwellers who have soured on the party over stubbornly high inflation."

According to pollster John Anzalone, an early Trump announcement would cripple Republican candidates, telling Politico, "It’s bad for them because he takes so much oxygen out of the room."

Cadelago continued, "Democrats stressed that their desire to see Trump declare his run is predicated on the belief that it’s only a matter of time before he does and that it would benefit them more if the announcement came before a likely tough midterm," before adding, "Democrats don’t need to invoke Trump on their own to benefit from him politically. And the idea that GOP candidates will be able to evade Trump’s long shadow strikes others as wishful thinking. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, characterized the impact on Republican candidates up and down the midterm ballot as 'seismic' — whether they are trying to distance themselves from Trump or not."

You can read more here.