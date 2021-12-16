Seth Meyers mocks Trump Jr. for not having dad’s number: ‘Who does Eric have to go through, Rudy?’

Seth Meyers reported Wednesday night on this week's "bombshell" news about text messages sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Capitol insurrection.
"The investigation into former president Trump's attempted coup took a truly stunning turn this week when it was revealed that his own son, Don Trump Jr , as well as several Fox News hosts, privately begged Trump's chief of staff to get Trump to stop the attack on the Capitol — and yet in public those same people defended Trump and lied about the insurrection," Meyers said.
The Late Night host added that Trump Jr.'s messages to Meadows suggest he "doesn't have his own father's phone number."
"And if Don Jr. gets relegated to the chief of staff, who does Eric have to go through, Rudy?" Meyers said, before reading from a mock text message exchange between Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Eric Trump.
"Whatever else we find out about the actual texts, there's nothing more embarrassing than not having your dad's number. That would be like if I only communicated with my dad through Wally," Meyers added, referring to his "cue card guy," Wally Feresten.
Watch below.
