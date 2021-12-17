GOP candidate who called Trump ‘disgusting’ now claims she supports him '100 percent'

Stephanie Trussell, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Illinois, once called former president Donald Trump "disgusting," "uncouth," and "a man of very little character."
But after being tapped by GOP state Sen. Darren Bailey as his gubernatorial running mate this week, Trussell told voters she now supports Trump "100 percent."
According to CBS Channel 3, after Trussell's previous remarks about Trump surfaced, the campaign hid her Twitter page and prepared scripted remarks for her to read.
“Some people are saying that I don’t support President Trump,” Trussell told a crowd in Bloomington on Tuesday. “Well, let me be clear: I support President Trump 100%.”
“I got on the Trump train and I became the conductor, and I was on the crazy train telling everybody, ‘You got to vote for President Trump,'” Trussell said during a campaign stop in Springfield. “In 2020, I campaigned and voted for Trump. I was all over Trump and I still am.”
Back in 2016, Trussell identified herself as a "Never Trumper' and criticized him and his supporters for claiming "fraud" after Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won the Iowa caucuses.
“Those Trump people, if they lose, they’re the biggest crybabies and whiners that the system is rigged, but if the system is rigged in their favor then they shut up and they’re quiet,” Trussell said on her radio show.
After Trump wrote "I love Hispanics!" alongside a photo of himself eating a taco bowl on Cinco de Mayo, Trussell responded on Twitter, “Waiting for the #Trump pic of him eating fried chicken and watermelon under the heading: ‘I Love Black People.” #Buffoonery!”
And after Trump won the Illinois GOP primary in 2016, Trussell said on her show, “I’ve got so much footage of me just not liking him that all of a sudden, I’m gonna, ‘I am Team Trump?’ That would just be so robotic and so fake."
According to Channel 3, Trussell is blaming Democrats and “left wing media” for asking her to reconcile her past comments with her current views. The campaign also reportedly denied multiple requests for interviews about the subject, physically shielded her from reporters who attempted to ask questions, and even pulled a bus behind a building so she and Bailey could avoid the media.
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), chair of the Illinois House Black Caucus, called Trussell’s explanation of her past comments “mental gymnastics” and “disappointing at best.”
“There’s a somersault from an unapologetic statement, to a faulty explanation, to finger pointing and blame,” Buckner said, calling it "nonsensical satire."
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the GOP primary field "a complete mess."
“I do not know how they’re going to resolve all of this," Pritzker said. "The cult of personality around Donald Trump is a major factor in the Republican Party, seemingly, and I think they’re gonna have lots of disagreements about who’s more ‘Trumpy’ than the other person.”
Watch below.