Trump ‘must be feeling the walls close in’ because Jan. 6 panel has ‘everything nailed down’: Mary Trump

On Thursday night, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) appeared on CNN and confirmed that the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is "looking at" whether former president Donald Trump's "action or inaction" on Jan. 6 "constituted a crime."

Moments later, Trump's niece, Mary Trump, appeared on MSNBC to discuss the news that the committee is considering making a public finding about whether the former president committed a crime, as well as a potential referral to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

"I don't want to overstate this, because we've seen Donald get away with so much, but even he at this point must be feeling the walls close in," Mary Trump said. "If he has any sense, he would feel that way."

She went on to say she believes the committee is doing "an extraordinary job of putting the pieces together" in its investigation.

"There's no doubt in my mind, if they are discussing making such a referral, they have everything nailed down," she said.

Asked about Trump's statement addressing the Jan. 6 anniversary, in which he accused Democrats of using the occasion to "stoke fears and divide America," Mary Trump called it "projection."

"Almost everything Donald says recently is some form of projection or another, which suggests there is some level of knowledge about his own guilt here," said Mary Trump, a psychologist.



She added that Trump's decision to cancel a Mar-a-Lago press conference planned for the Jan. 6 anniversary was "significant."

"It sort of reminds me of the circumstances that led to his video last year that clearly he did not want to make," she said, referring to Trump telling rioters to "go home" during the insurrection.

"Somebody managed to convinced him that he had serious legal liability and he did not have a choice, which is why in part I'm guessing he canceled today," Mary Trump said.

Watch the full interview below.

Mary Trump on MSNBC www.youtube.com



