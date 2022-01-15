Sedition indictments reveal the DOJ is looking beyond the Jan 6th insurrection: former US attorney

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that a deep reading of the federal seditious conspiracy indictments filed against eleven members of the Oath Keepers revealed that the Department of Justice is looking at more than the Jan 6th insurrection.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Vance suggested more indictments are likely to follow.

"One of the keys to understanding this indictment is it doesn't look at January 6th as just one day," she began. "The conduct starts shortly after the election and continues to January 6th. We now seemingly have a more firm answer to the direction whether the DOJ is looking at January 6th as a standalone day or is this continuing course of conduct surrounding the big lie."

"The fact they are looking at the longer spectrum of conduct is good news for people who want to see people who were involved in the day's events held responsible for all of the efforts to interfere with the election, not just the violence that manifested on January 6th" she continued. "This is prosecutors continuing to move up that ladder of responsibility. They've now hit a point with people involved in a definitive way and the violence on that day. The question is whether some of these individuals and other people who have been indicted will decide to cooperate with prosecutors and if they decide to cooperate, what information they may have to share."

Watch below:

MSNBC 01 15 2022 08 30 42 youtu.be



