‘I hope your children get molested!’ Trump supporter accused of threatening election workers on Jan. 7

An apparent supporter of former president Donald Trump is facing federal charges after allegedly making multiple threatening phone calls to elections officials in the Nevada Secretary of State's Office on Jan. 7, 2021 — one day after the Capitol insurrection.

Gjergi Luke Juncaj, 50, of Las Vegas was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with four counts of making threatening phone calls, each punishable by up to two years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Ostensibly inspired by Trump's false claims of widespread fraud in the November 2020 election, Juncaj first called the Secretary of State's Office at 8:07 a.m. on Jan. 7 and was transferred to the elections division, according to a criminal indictment.

“I want to thank you for such a great job you all did on stealing the election,” Juncaj allegedly told an employee. “I hope you all go to jail for treason. I hope your children get molested. You are all going to f*cking die.”



Twelve minutes later, Juncaj called again and was transferred to the same employee. "You are all going to die," he repeated in a raised voice.

Five minutes after that, Juncaj called again and said: "You guys really f*cked this election up," adding that election officials were "all going to die."

"This is what you're going to f*cking get from now on," Juncaj said on a fourth call that morning. "You are all going to f*cking die and it is what you deserve."

After the employee reported the threats to the Nevada Capitol Police, an officer called Juncaj's number. Juncaj allegedly raised his voice and accused the officer of harassing him.

The case against Juncaj was brought by the DOJ's Election Threats Task Force, which was formed last June "to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation."

In December, Reuters documented more than 850 threatening and hostile messages aimed at election officials and staff related to the 2020 election, in 30 jurisdictions in 16 states.