Leaked documents: Notorious pro-Kremlin Trump Tower lawyer accused of evidence tampering

On Friday, the Daily Beast reported that Natalia Veselnitskaya, the infamous Russian lawyer present at the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, has been accused of a criminal plot to tamper with government documents.

"Veselnitskaya, the pro-Kremlin lawyer who attended the notorious 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, allegedly doctored official documents, according to leaked files viewed by The Daily Beast," reported Nico Hines.

"New documents allege that Veselnitskaya or her team may have employed a similar strategy to tamper with supposedly independent evidence submitted to a court in a related case in Switzerland, where Veselnitskaya’s clients — Denis Katsyv and his company Prevezon — were at the center of a massive tax fraud and money-laundering investigation that was dropped last year."

Veselnitskaya, who became famous for the Trump Tower meeting as part of the investigation into efforts by Russia to sway the U.S. presidential election, was already indicted in 2019 on a separate obstruction of justice charge related to a money laundering plot.