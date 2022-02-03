Seth Meyers mocks 'geriatric Tinker Bell' Trump for his 'truckless monster truck rallies'
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Seth Meyers mocked former president Donald Trump for his MAGA rallies on Wednesday night.

"Trump is so obsessed with the various investigations into his personal and business affairs that he ranted about them at length at one of his truckless monster truck rallies over the weekend," the Late Night host said, before playing clips from Trump's speech in Texas on Saturday.

In one clip, Trump said: "All these never-Trumpers working full time in the prosecutor's office to get Trump because they couldn't do it before, because they had nothing after all these years. Can you believe it?"

"How do you like my life? Do you think I have a good time?" Trump added, before pointing his finger to his head. "Actually I guess there's something going on (up here), because I do have a good time."

Meyers responded: "I'm not sure you do have a good life. If you did, I don't think you'd have to drag your supporters out twice a week to clap for you like some kind of geriatric Tinker Bell."

Imitating Trump's voice, Meyers added, "Folks, if you clap for me, I'll come back to life, and we'll put Hillary in jail for the computer thing — if you only believe."

Watch below.

Trump and Rudy Were Directly Involved in Plan to Seize Voting Machines: A Closer Look www.youtube.com

