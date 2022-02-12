Trump is fuming over Scooter Libby attending a Liz Cheney fundraiser: report

Donald Trump reportedly is upset with Lewis "Scooter" Libby, whom the former president pardoned in 2018, for attending a campaign fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Libby served as chief of staff to Congresswoman Cheney's father, former vice president Dick Cheney.

Liz Cheney, of course, is a Trump nemesis who voted to impeach him for inciting the Capitol insurrection — and now serves as vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

Trump has endorsed Cheney's opponent in the GOP primary, Harriet Hageman.

On Friday night, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported: "Trump has been complaining loudly to people that SCOOTER LIBBY, who he pardoned, is attended a fundraiser for Liz Cheney. He has indicated he sees it as somehow disloyal, per people familiar with the discussions."

While serving as Dick Cheney's chief of staff, Libby was caught up in the investigation into the leak of the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.

"Libby was never charged with leaking, but was indicted in 2005 on charges of obstruction of justice, perjury and making false statements to investigators, largely for denying his contacts with the media about Plame," Politico reported.



In a statement about Libby's pardon, Trump said: “I don’t know Mr. Libby, but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”

At the time, Democrats accused Trump of using his pardon of Libby to send a message to aides who were facing charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.