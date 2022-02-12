'50 Ways to Leave Your Daughter': Bill Maher reveals DJ Trump’s fictional Mar-a-Lago playlist

Comedian Bill Maher took aim at Donald Trump on Friday night over a report that the former president served as a disc jockey last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"I mentioned this in the monologue, but I want to say it again, because I'm clinging to little pieces of hope," Maher said during his Real Time show on HBO. "Trump is so down in his own party. This has not happened before. I mean, I could read you the numbers, but it's like, startling numbers — over 20 percent among his key groups."

"So apparently what he's doing is, because he realizes the handwriting may be on the wall, maybe he's not going to be president again, he's looking around for another gig," Maher added. "This weekend, this is true, he was deejaying at Mar-a-Lago, and he deejays under the name Fat Boy Dim, and his playlist is a little different — we got ahold of it."

Maher then reeled off a mock list of songs on Trump's playlist, from "F*ck tha Capitol Police" and "Hot for Bleacher" to "50 Ways to Leave Your Daughter" and "Mr. Tangerine Man."

Watch below.



