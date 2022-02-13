‘Freedom convoy’ shows how Trump has turned GOP into ‘the party of trolling’: MSNBC analyst

Support for the anti-vaxx, anti-government Canadian "freedom convoy" among Republican U.S. lawmakers shows how the GOP has become a "Trumpian cult" that cares about nothing but "trouble-making," according to MSNBC analyst David Corn.



"I think the Republican Party has become just the party of trolling," Corn said Saturday during a segment about the ongoing protests north of the border. "It's not about legislation. It's not about ideas. ... There's something crazy going on in Canada that they can then export here."

Noting that U.S. automakers have lost tens of millions of dollars due to the protests, Corn said: "Do they care that jobs are being cut at these places? Do they care that car prices are going up? ... Do they care about the American consumer?"

"What is it that they really want?" he added. "What is the agenda here for (Sens.) Rand Paul or Ted Cruz other than to just say, 'Hey, we want to throw a punch in the nose of scientists and public health officials!' I guess the bottom line is that, 'You're not the boss of me!' That seems to be the motto of the Republican Party — 'You're not the boss of me!' And with (Fox News hosts) Tucker Carlson and Lauren Inghram, I think they just want to fire up the flames. ... What do you think Fox ratings would be like if there were trucker convoys and shutdowns and occupations here in the United States? It would be great TV for them. They would love it. That's I think why they want to see this happen here."

"There's something about this Trumpian cult," Corn said. "They are in favor of disruptions. I'm not even sure there's a policy component to it. They're not in favor of an agenda. They're in favor of the noise. They're in favor of the trouble, and this is what Trump has done to our politics: He's made trolling and troublemaking and shouting the main objectives of it, so you see Republicans here looking for the next big thing. They're latching on to the truckers, but do they really want the truckers to shut down the Super Bowl tomorrow? That would be the most un-American thing I can think of."

