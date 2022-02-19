Trump’s mishandling of records has worried National Archives officials ‘for years’: CNN reporter

On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," justice correspondent Jessica Schneider discussed the new revelations that the National Archives discussed former President Donald Trump's mishandling of White House documents with multiple executive agencies.

"This information comes from multiple letters released from the Archives, so tell me what more you're learning tonight," said anchor Erin Burnett.

"These letters show, the Archives, they've been concerned for years the Trump White House wasn't properly preserving these documents, and it's not just physical papers but also online messages from social media accounts," said Schneider. "So what we're seeing here is that the Archives warned the White House Counsel's office back in 2018 that Trump's reported practice of ripping up papers, as he was known to do, was a clear violation of the Presidential Records Act. But despite that warning, it seemed like it continued to happen. And when the Archives received documents after Trump left office, they're now saying those papers, some of them were still in torn-up form. Others had actually been taped back together."

"So the Archives is raising this issue, also raising concerns, Erin, about the way White House staff conducted their social media presence," continued Schneider. "They're saying they didn't keep copies of deleted tweets, so now the Archives doesn't have access to those records. And they're saying a lot of official business might have actually been done on unofficial electronic messaging accounts that the Archives just doesn't have the records of."

"So with all of this, all this concerns from the Archives, members of Congress, they're now asking a lot of questions here," added Schneider. "The House Oversight chair accusing Trump of exercising what she calls a 'flagrant disregard' for federal records laws. And then you add to that the classified material that was found at Mar-a-Lago now being discussed with the Justice Department. We'll see here. Experts doubt that Trump could face criminal charges, but of course this has still been discussed with the DOJ, so we'll see what happens next here."

Watch below: