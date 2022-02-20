Former president Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is set to launch on Monday, which is Presidents Day, according to reports.

"In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase," Reuters reported Saturday night. "One user asked him when the app, which has been available this week for beta testers, would be released to the public, according to screenshots viewed by Reuters. 'We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21,' the executive responded."

Former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes, CEO of Truth Social's parent company, recently said the platform's launch would be delayed until the end of March. But the Hill also reported Saturday that Truth Social is set to launch on Monday.

"On Friday, Nunes was on the app urging users to follow more accounts, share photos and videos and participate in conversations, in an apparent attempt to drum up activity, according to a person with knowledge of the matter," Reuters reported. "Among Nunes' posts, he welcomed a new user who appeared to be a Catholic priest and encouraged him to invite more priests to join, according to the person with knowledge of the matter."

The Hill reported that one beta tester who was given early access said Friday that Truth Social "isn’t quite ready for primetime just yet."

“The app still has a lot of issues,” Ben Rabizadeh, founder and CEO of the social investing platform Story Trading, told the Hill. “The major issue with the app is it’s slow, it’s laggy.”