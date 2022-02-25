‘He’s never gonna date you, dude!’ Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump for sucking up to his 'KGBFF' Putin

Jimmy Kimmel ripped into "the great divider" Donald Trump over his recent praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't remember anything like this in that some of us seem OK with it," Kimmel said of Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his monologue on Thursday night. "Typically, we would band together in this situation, we would be united, but that was before the great divider chopped us in half. While Vladimir Putin is being condemned by leaders and ambassadors from every democratic country around the world, Donald Trump, our former president, was complimenting him — and, of course, himself. While bombs were falling on a country that did nothing to provoke an invasion, Trump called in to Fox to say, 'Never would have happened while I was in charge.'"

"It takes a special kind of son of a b*tch to see innocent people fleeing their homes and think, how can I make this about me?" Kimmel added, before playing a clip of Trump saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for a "rigged election."

"That makes sense — 'this never would have happened were it not for the rigged election I made up,'" Kimmel said. "Can you blame something real on something fake? It's like blaming chicken pox on the tooth fairy. It doesn't make sense. ... Not only has Trump not condemned Putin, (he's) been praising his KGBFF. He called him a genius. He called what he's doing wonderful. He keeps defending Putin, which is embarrassing. He's never gonna date you, dude. Give it up."



Later, after playing a clip of Putin gifting Trump a soccer ball in Helsinki in 2018, Kimmel said, "Ah, there you go, 'I give you one ball, you give me two.' It's the old Putin negotiation."

Watch below.