Trump has created a 'surreal' world at Mar-a-Lago where 'everyone around him loves him': WaPo reporter

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon with host Yasmin Vossoughian, Washington Post correspondent Josh Dawsey provided details about his visit with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and pointed out that the former president lives in a fantasyland where everyone loves him and they stand and applaud whenever he enters or leaves a room.

Dawsey interviewed the twice-impeached former president earlier in the week, where Trump claimed would have liked to have marched on the Capitol on Jan 6th while also boasting about the size of the crowd on the day of the insurrection.

Noting Dawsey's description of the setting when he sat down with Trump, she asked him what the former president's life is like after he lost his bid for re-election.

After quoting from Dawsey's story, the MSNBC host prompted, "It seems as if Mar-a-Lago is its own reality, its own bubble"

"What's striking is that he has hordes of people who surround him, a lot of them paying to be there, either working for him or paying to be there or in fund-raisers there," Dawsey explained. "He basks in adulation, every time he walks in the room everyone stands up and cheers. When he leaves, everyone stands up and cheers."

'His presidency was a quite polarizing presidency, he had loyal supporters but struggled to convert independents and moderates and others," the reporter continued. "That's why he was a one-term president. But down there, everyone around him loves him. It's kind of a surreal place to be where everybody in every room, he's the center of the universe there."

