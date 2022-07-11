'Republicans hate cops': Morning Joe slams GOP for choosing Trump over Capitol police

Using a New York Times op-ed by Capitol police officer Aquilino Gonell asserting that he was betrayed by Donald Trump as a springboard, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough went on an extensive rant on Monday morning, scorching Republican members of siding with the former president to the detriment of law enforcement officers.

Gonell wrote, "Although I experienced firsthand the brutal onslaught of the insurrectionists, I was shocked to hear Ms. Hutchinson explain the extent to which former President Donald Trump incited the people who almost killed me."

That in turn set off the "Morning Joe" host who bluntly stated: "Republicans hate cops."

"Why do Republicans hate police officers?" he asked. "Why won't Republicans stand up for police officers and stand up for cops when they're getting the hell beaten out of them? In Congress, they love yapping about how they support the blue when they go on the House floor, but when police officers are getting eviscerated, getting brutalized, when they're getting beaten to death, suddenly, they love the rioters, they love the thugs, they love the people that are beating them up and beating them to death."

"These Republicans who are calling these people tourists, these Republicans that don't want to get to the truth," he continued. "They don't want to really understand why police officers were brutalized that day, the same liars who said that they love cops, they're the ones that are stopping everybody who is responsible for the beating of and the eventual death of these police officers."

"They're stopping justice from happening," he added. "So they don't love cops. -- they hate cops if cops are actually doing their job and trying to stop their party from not being able to steal an election."

Watch below or at this link.