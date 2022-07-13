Trump proved to be ‘in the thrall of fanatics with ridiculous plans’ — and next time would be worse

The quality of Donald Trump's advisers dipped lower and lower throughout his presidency and reached a nadir in his final weeks in the White House, and it seems likely that trend would continue into a potential second term.
The Jan. 6 committee's hearing Tuesday explored the former president's links to the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys militant groups that led the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and his tweet that appeared to incite their violent plans came at the end of a White House meeting with fringe conspiracy theorists looking to overturn the election, reported CNN.
"In retrospect, Trump's frequent equivocations about such radicals and White supremacist groups and his violence-laced rhetoric at rallies come across as the gradual legitimation of the use of violence to promote a political end," wrote political analyst Stephen Collinson.
"His incitement reached its apex on January 6, 2021."
The former president's actions mirrored tactics used by foreign despots and extremists in fractured societies where democracies failed, and Collinson said there's no reason to expect Trump to abandon that strategy that came so close to working.
"His past conduct suggests exactly the opposite," he wrote. "The impression that was left from Tuesday's hearing -- particularly the details of a heated Oval Office meeting in December 2020 -- was not just that Trump was in the thrall of fanatics with ridiculous plans to steal the election. He was one himself. And it raised the question -- especially since more mainstream members of his inner circle have now broken with him to testify -- about the caliber of people who would surround the ex-President if he succeeds in a quest to reclaim power in 2024."