'Just give us a break': CNN conservative cut off for trying to 'both-sides' the Jan. 6 insurrection

During a panel discussion on CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning, Republican campaign consultant Scott Jennings was abruptly cut off by national security expert Juliette Kayyem when he attempted to make charges against the Democratic Party during a discussion on Donald Trump inciting rioters on Jan 6th.

With Jennings, an advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), first claiming there is no way the former president should be allowed to run again after inciting an insurrection, he suddenly switched gears and said the Democratic Party is equally culpable for political violence in the country.

That earned him a stiff rebuke from an exasperated Kayyem who exclaimed, "Just give us a break here."

"I don't think people who have lost all faith in institutions fully exist on the right. it is clearly also existing on the left, and I know right now, I mean, for as much as Donald Trump's people want to smash Congress and do what they want to do on January 6th, there are people right now who would, I'm sure would love to do that to the United States Supreme Court and urging Joe Biden to bypass the Supreme Court and bypass Congress and essentially rule by executive --" Jennings exclaimed only to be cut off.

"I don't think it is a fair argument to sort of both sides insurrection," former former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Eliott Williams interjected.

"You think it is not a fair argument to point out that someone tried to go kill Brett Kavanaugh or threatened to burn down the Supreme Court?" Jennings shot back. "These people have the same --."

"That wasn't led by Biden, that wasn't led by Biden. Come on!" interrupted Kayyem followed by cross-talk by multiple members of the panel.

"I'm not -- I'm not saying it was led by Biden. They coddled it," Jennings protested.

"Whatever you believe, Scott, about what the Democrats are doing, just give us a break here on this one, that Trump actually directed the violence -- you don't think he directed the violence?" she lectured.

"Yes, of course, I do," the conservative protested. "I said it many times, but i'm telling you David's [ Axelrod]point is correct, there is a whole group of Americans who have given up on our process and institutions and they don't fully exist on the right, which I think you think they do, but I don't believe they do. "

