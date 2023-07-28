'It's clearly a loser': Experts worry Judge Aileen Cannon will fall for Trump's latest ploy

A legal expert said Friday a request by Donald Trump’s lawyers to discuss classified information with the former president at his home is unprecedented and without merit – but it just might work.

Prosecutors oppose the request and are calling for Trump to review the material at Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility.



"Defendant Trump's personal residences and offices are not lawful locations for the discussion of classified information, any more than they would be for any private citizen. Since the conclusion of Defendant Trump's presidency, neither the Mar-a-Lago Club nor the Bedminster Club has been an authorized location for the storage, possession, review, display, or discussion of classified information," the court filing reads.

But former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance in a Substack post expressed concern that Judge Aileen Cannon “may fall for it," Salon reported.

"Trump is making this argument, not because he thinks it's a good one — it's clearly a loser. He's making it to set up an argument down the road that the trial has to be delayed even further," Vance wrote.



"Judge Aileen Cannon, if past is prologue, may fall for it. But the argument is tone deaf, a real failure to read the room, or at least the Special Counsel's office."

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok expressed similar concerns.

"This is our first real chance to see where Judge Cannon is on everything. It should be rapidly dismissed without significant argument/litigation," Strzok tweeted.

"But under CIPA (Classified Information Procedures Act), an adverse ruling on this is appealable by the government."

Read the full article here.