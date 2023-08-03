A staunch conservative believes that Donald Trump could win the presidency again – and is sounding the alarm.

National Review editor Rich Lowry writes for Politico that the former president, despite facing three criminal indictments and being impeached twice, has a “real shot” at winning the 2024 race.

Lowry writes that, “By every conventional standard, Donald Trump should long ago have resigned himself to a pleasant retirement playing golf at his clubs, but instead he is marching toward the Republican nomination and could, quite plausibly, return to the White House.”

Lowry writes that Trump, who owns a commanding lead in the polls despite trepidations about his electability, is the candidate Democrats prefer to run against.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t win.

Lowry writes that “If nothing else, once you’ve won a major party nomination, you’ve got some significant chance of winning, just by dint of being one of two people in the country who could plausibly be president at that point.”

Even a Trump conviction doesn’t eliminate the possibility of his winning the election.

Lowry writes, “We shouldn’t underestimate, though, the ability of our ceaseless news cycle to absorb anything and make it old news, and if the economy is unsatisfactory in a year’s time, it’s not impossible to imagine Americans focusing on that issue to the exclusion of almost anything else.”

Lowry believes the 2024 campaign is shaping up as a matchup between an unpopular incumbent against an unpopular challenger, each with challenges outside their control; in Biden’s case it’s his health and the economy, and for Trump his legal issues.

Lowry writes that “It’d behoove Republicans not to play this game and offer someone who’s fresh and relatively young, with much less baggage, beginning with not having committed or been indicted for any crimes.”

“Failing that, the GOP is going to bank on Trump not being literally unelectable, and hope for the best.”

