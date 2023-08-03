'It's coming from Republicans': Lawmaker says Trump criminal case built on info from his allies

A Democratic lawmaker on Thursday slammed Donald Trump over the former president's suggestion that the Jan. 6 election conspiracy charges for which he was arraigned earlier in the day “is a persecution of a political opponent.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” that if there’s anything “political” about the latest case against Trump, it’s not political the way the former president and his allies see it.

“Well, if it's 'political,' it's coming from Republicans because the overwhelming number of witnesses that we heard from on the January 6 Select Committee, were Republicans in the Trump administration or in the Trump family,” Raskin told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“Those were the people who were closest to the criminal events that took place, and they saw exactly what Donald Trump was doing and the activities that he was engaged in.”

Raskin called Trump’s efforts to suggest a case against him is politically motivated “a transparent attempt by the former president to denigrate and to run into the ground the American system of justice.”

“I mean, the reason that we have faith in it is precisely because we don't believe in just Trump judges or Republican judges or Democrat judges, the kinds of things that Donald Trump talks about. It really comes down to him, in his case, to people who will do his will no matter what, and then people who actually stand up for the rule of law and for our system of justice in our Constitution.

“He obviously has an autocratic dictatorial frame of mind, which is totally opposed to legalism in the American system of justice.”

