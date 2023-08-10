Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a judge’s dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll, Reuters reports.

The former president is seeking the dismissal of a $5 million award he owes writer E. Jean Carroll over allegations he sexually assaulted her at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

Trump is appealing Monday’s dismissal of his counterclaim against Carroll in which he said she defamed him by accusing him of rape. It was based on the fact that a jury found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse – but did not find him liable of her charges that he raped her.

The judge found that Carroll's rape allegations were "substantially true."