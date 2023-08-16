A legal expert on Wednesday suggested that, although the Fulton County indictment against Donald Trump may be almost pardon-proof, the Supreme Court could still bail out the former president while leaving his 18 co-defendants “holding the bag.”

NYU law professor Ryan Goodman in a social media post suggested that, if Trump wins the presidency next year, the Supreme Court could declare that, as a sitting president, he's “immune” from a trial or a conviction.

Trump, along with 18 of his political allies, was indicted Monday in Fulton County, Georgia, on allegations they were involved in a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election. The case is being charged under the state’s racketeering, or RICO, law.

Goodman wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that “Yes, #GeorgiaIndictment is pardon proof.

“BUT, But, but... Supreme Court may well hold a sitting president is immune from trial/conviction.”

And in that scenario, Goodman writes “18 co-defendants left holding the bag. Trump, if elected, immune (for 4 years).”

“The issue here is whether the Supreme Court would ratify the long-standing position of the Department Justice Office of Legal Counsel that, as a matter of law, an incumbent president is immune from criminal trial and conviction,” Goodman said, noting a “few caveats.”

“The constitutional analysis may turn on whether a trial is already complete, and in the stages of post-conviction appellate litigation, which imposes less of a burden on a sitting president," Goodman said.

Goodman noted that the prospect of the Supreme Court bailing out the former president could compel his co-defendants to flip on him.



