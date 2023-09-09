'Trump could not have written this': Legal scholar trolls Trump after being insulted by name

A legal scholar trolled Donald Trump after the former president named him on a social media post on Friday.

NYU law professor and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann called the former president’s attacks on him and several other legal experts a “Badge of honor.”

The former president assailed the legal scholars as members of a “Trump deranged crew” in a post about the efforts to remove him from the Colorado ballot citing a provision in the 14th Amendment.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED ‘CREW,’ composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al. They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at ‘Injustice.’ I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!

Weissmann in a social media post on X said: “’Acolyte’ and spelling my name correctly = sadly Trump could not have written this.” It was in a separate post that he called the naming and shaming a "badge of honor."