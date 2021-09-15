New revelations about Jan 6 show that Mike Pence was no hero: columnist

According to news reports in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, then-Vice President Mike Pence resisted Donald Trump's pressure to help subvert the certification of the 2020 election's results, painting him as an unlikely hero in the final days of Trump's presidency. But details in a new book from Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa put a damper on Pence's supposed adherence to the Constitution.

Writing in The Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent asked the question, what exactly did Pence understand about the intentions of Trump and his co-conspirators?

"Trump sent the mob to terrorize Pence," Sargent writes. "Did Pence believe Trump and his allies wanted him removed in hopes that this would somehow halt the count and then kick it back to the states or into the House for a contingent election decided by state delegations? The new revelations make these lines of questioning more relevant."

Speaking to the Post, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that the Jan. 6 committee's investigation will have to take a deeper look at Pence's role.

"So we need to know how far Pence actually did try to go. Which raises a bunch of other questions. For instance, did Trump try to pressure the Justice Department to develop a fake legal rationale for Pence to somehow derail the electoral count?" Sargent writes. "Richard Ben-Veniste, a member of the 9/11 commission, has suggested another line of inquiry: What was Pence's own understanding of the plot Trump was trying to set in motion?"

