Trump snapped 'Why are you even here?' in terse meeting with Georgia's Kemp over endorsement: new book

According to a report from Business Insider, based on Greg Bluestein's book "FLIPPED: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power," a meeting between Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) turned chilly after the former president discovered the Georgia lawmaker had already made his choice to fill an open U.S. Senate seat.

The book details a meeting where Kemp showed up at the White House to talk about the seat that would be opening up with the retirement of then-GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson.

According to the report, the former president had his eye set on Kemp appointing avid Trump defender Rep. Doug Collins (R) but Kemp had already decided on wealthy businesswoman Kelly Loeffler without running it by Trump.

As Business Insider is reporting, "Kemp was tasked with selecting a replacement, and he quickly zeroed in on Loeffler for several reasons, largely due to her rural roots, conservatism, and the governor's belief that she could attract female voters to the GOP in the fast-growing Atlanta suburbs. Before the group left to meet with Trump in Washington, the governor settled on Loeffler for the appointment, bypassing the conservative favorite, Rep. Doug Collins."

RELATED: 'Warning signs for Trump' as he returns to Georgia to pump up faltering GOP candidates: report



As the book details, Trump showed up for the meeting expecting Kemp would seek his counsel, only to be told by the Georgia governor that he thought Loefller was a rising "star."

"I haven't heard a lot from you — is your mind made up?" Trump reportedly asked to which Kemp replied that he had already made his decision.

"In an instant, the mood soured. Kemp made a tactical error by not giving Trump reason to believe he had input," Bluestein reported adding that Trump snapped, "If you already made the decision ... then why are you even here?"

According to the Business Insider report, "Bluestein wrote that the rest of the discussion was described by individuals with knowledge of the talk as a 'full-throated confrontation' and a 'super-aggressive job interview.'"

You can read more here.