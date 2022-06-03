Trump injects 'new level of chaos' into Wisconsin GOP race: report

According to a report from MSNBC, former President Donald Trump threw a wrench into plans by the Wisconsin Republican Party to line up behind former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R) to be their candidate for the governor's seat In November by endorsing a business executive considered by many in the state to be an outsider.

On Thursday, Trump threw his endorsement behind Tim Michels to take on Gov. Tony Evers (D), with MSNBC stating the pick injected "a new level of chaos into the race."

Previously, Michels, Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R) traveled to Mar-a-Lago to obtain the Trump approval with Michels apparently winning the endorsement beauty pageant.

That endorsement has now thrown the party into a tizzy with GOP favorite Kleefisch watching Michels -- who has been criticized for only being a part-time president of the state -- get an "immediate boost."

According to MSNBC's Natasha Korecki, "At Wisconsin’s recent Republican state convention, Kleefisch won 55 percent of the delegate votes for their endorsement in the race. While that was far more than any other candidate, it was not enough to reach the required 60 percent threshold, so no formal endorsement was made. At the time, Kleefisch’s opponents declared victory by denying her the full party endorsement. Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2018, is also running."

Responding to Trump's snub, Kleefisch issued a statement claiming, “If I know one thing about President Trump, it’s that he likes winners, and I’m the only person in this race who has won statewide — not once, but four times."

