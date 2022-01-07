Here are 4 ways Trump can be held legally accountable for Jan. 6

More than one year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump has not been held legally accountable for spreading his 'big lie' of election fraud that incited the insurrection, but CNN's John Avlon reported Friday that there remain multiple potential paths for Trump to answer in court.

"Just as truth needs to precede reconciliation, we need to see legal accountability for the coup plotters, before we can really heal as a nation," Avlon said. "But so far, despite more than 700 pro-trump rioters being charged and 30 going to prison, there has been little to no legal accountability for the people who plotted this insurrection attempt."



Avlon explained how Trump could be held accountable for insurrection, seditious conspiracy, election interference, and a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

While much has been discussed about potential insurrection, seditious conspiracy and election interference laws, less focus has been paid to charges of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

"Now, typically this law applies to financial fraud against the U.S. government. but that's only one of its intended applications," he explained. "In a 1924 opinion, Supreme Court Chief Justice William Howard Taft explained that 'It also means to interfere with or obstruct one of its lawful government functions by deceit, craft or trickery — or at least by means that are dishonest."

Watch: