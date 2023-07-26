Trump ties Chris Christie to 'Barack Hussein Obuma' in new rant

So far, one of the only rivals in the GOP presidential primary willing to take the gloves off and fight former President Donald Trump directly is former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), who has relentlessly attacked the former president for his policy failures and his criminal indictments.

On his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump hit back at Christie in a typo-plagued rant.

"Christie was so star struck with Barack Hussein Obuma, that Romney, who is a terrible politician and horrible representative of the Republican Party, never had a chance of winning the Presidency," wrote Trump. "Christie sold Romney out, making one of the worst Convention Speeches in History — Virtually not even mentioning Romney by name."

"Romney sat watching, in a trance — He couldn’t believe it!" Trump added.

Trump is referring to how Christie welcomed President Barack Obama to New Jersey on a survey of damage from the Superstorm Sandy disaster, which devastated New York City and large portions of northern New Jersey, just ahead of the 2012 presidential election.

Trump himself briefly flirted with running in that election, after a series of racist attacks on Obama asserting with no evidence he was not a citizen of the United States and demanding to see his birth cerificate.