Donald Trump condemns hammer attack against Paul Pelosi while his son tweets tasteless jokes

"DePape stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her," the documents say. "If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps.'"

DePape would decide what was true and what was false.

He went on to call Speaker Pelosi the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party.

DePape also explained "generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DePape," the documents say. "DePape stated that he broke into the house through a glass door, which was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer. DePape stated that [Paul] Pelosi was in bed and appeared surprised by DePape. DePape told Pelosi to wake up. DePape told Pelosi that he was looking for Nancy."

The statement from the police suggest that it wasn't a random example of crime, in fact it was a politically motivated attack.



IN OTHER NEWS: Patrons outraged as man walks into trendy NYC eatery dressed as a Nazi

The documents also said that even after the police came to the scene that DePape didn't want to leave with them because he wanted to show the world his commitment to stopping "tyranny."

"DePape remembered thinking that there was no way the police were going to forget about the phone call. DePape explained that he did not leave after Pelosi's call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender. DePape reiterated this sentiment elsewhere in the interview. DePape stated that they went downstairs to the front door. The police arrived and knocked on the door, and Pelosi ran over and opened it. Pelosi grabbed onto DePape's hammer which was in DePape's hand. At this point in the interview, DePape repeated that DePape did not plan to surrender and that he would go 'through' Pelosi."

The documents also revealed that DePape had, among other things, a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal.

Read the full court documents here.