Donald Trump condemns hammer attack against Paul Pelosi while his son tweets tasteless jokes
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Florence, Arizona, on Jan. 15, 2022. - Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump condemned the violence that targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while his namesake tweeted tasteless jokes about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi on Monday. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told Americano Media, a conservative Spanish language news site, on Friday. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago.” While most Republicans slammed the attack, Don Trump Jr. mocked the 82-year-old husband of Pelosi for getting his skull broken by a crazed home invader dem...