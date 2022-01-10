Journalist finds 'astounding' similarities between MAGA rioters and defeated Confederate soldiers

Is former President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election the new "lost cause" for his supporters?

Writing in Mother Jones, journalist Anthony Conwright examined recent statements made by jailed MAGA rioters and found that they bear "astounding" similarities to statements made by defeated Confederate soldiers in the wake of the American Civil War.

In particular, Conwright singled out a statement made by MAGA rioter Robert Reeder, who tried to blame law enforcement for supposedly allowing the rioters into the Capitol, despite the fact that copious video evidence shows that the rioters assaulted Capitol police and smashed windows to access the building.

"It’s almost like they wanted us to come in there and they closed the doors and then they have their sound bite for the news, you know… that was kind of a plan to allow people in and then drop them and then, you know, demonize the Trump people," Reeder said.

Conwright found a similar sentiment expressed by soldiers who described themselves as "reluctant Confederates" who were unfairly blamed for taking part in the war.

Additionally, Conwright argued that the Trump movement and the Confederacy are linked in their goals of preserving white power.

"Trump and the Confederacy are engaged in the same project but employ different means," he wrote. "Just as members of the Confederacy enacted anti-Black legislation once elected to Congress, modern-day Republicans have passed voter-restriction laws after they failed to overturn the 2020 election."

