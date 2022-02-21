Donald Trump couldn’t even get the Twitter handle for his Twitter knockoff

Donald Trump, the former president, launched his Twitter knockoff social media platform and app late Sunday night.

Called Truth Social, the platform has already been ridiculed after countless attempted users tried to sign up, only to be told "something went wrong," or that they have been waitlisted.

At least one social media user noticed the logo for Trump's newest venture, like the app itself, seems to be a knockoff. The logo is quite similar to a British solar energy company's.

But it is also strange that a former president and supposed billionaire wasn't able to secure the company's name on Twitter.

@TruthSocial on Twitter is currently held by a company that created the account more than a decade ago, posted one tweet that year – 2010 – and does not appear to have tweeted since.

There are ways to request a Twitter handle that's dormant for a long period of time, and if that doesn't work it likely would be possible to try to pay the "owner" of that handle for it.

It appears the original @TruthSocial owners were in control of the truthsocial.com domain, as it's listed in their profile.

Instead, Trump – or his Truth Social CEO, the far right former U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes – opted to open @TruthSocials as their Twitter handle. After more than 12 hours Trump's new app has just 345 followers.