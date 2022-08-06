Republicans stumped about what they'll do if 2024 candidate Trump is indicted: report

According to a report from the HuffPost, GOP lawmakers don't have any contingency plans -- or at least any that they want to talk about -- should Donald Trump be indicted after announcing he is running for the 2024 presidential nomination or after he becomes the Republican Party nominee.

The threat that the former president could be looking at criminal charges has grown after reporting that the Justice Department is not only investigating him but that his lawyers have been negotiating with DOJ lawyers and investigators.

With CNN reporting that Trump's attorneys believe that criminal charges could be forthcoming, the HuffPost report states that GOP lawmakers were not prepared to explain what the party would do with a nominee facing possible jail time if convicted.

According to Jonathan Nicholson, "Republican senators say that so far, they have not given the idea much thought — at least not that they’re willing to admit — and declined to say if an indictment for breaking the law would be disqualifying for a person vying to be constitutionally charged with carrying out the nation’s laws."

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) didn't want to talk about it, saying, "You’re talking about supposition. Wait till things happen and then we’ll talk, OK?”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) seemed to be taken aback, telling Nicholson, "Wow, I don’t know. I don’t know what the rules are. I just haven’t thought about it.”

According to Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) -- who is reportedly eyeing a 2024 presidential run -- he's willing to leave the decision up to the former president and the voters, claiming, "This is a choice that President Trump gets to make and that the voters get to decide.”

Stating the question is nothing more than "talking about scenarios way far down the road” Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski did agree an indictment would be disqualifying, simply saying, "Sure."

According to the report, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had no comment on the possible scenario,

