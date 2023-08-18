'Reagan didn't do it': Trump brags about 'extremely high intelligence' in rant about debates

Donald Trump on Thursday evening seemed to confirm that he has no intention to participate in the GOP presidential debates, saying "ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence."

Trump, who earlier in the night also said his press conference promising proof of Georgia voter fraud was no longer necessary, was responding to calls that he debate his competitors.

Trump has consistently said he shouldn't because he's so far ahead in the polls, despite criticizing others for this in the past.

He didn't stray from that logic on Thursday.

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," Trump said. "As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

