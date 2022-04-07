Trump claims foreign leaders call him all the time asking for endorsements

Donald Trump spends much of his post-presidency time receiving Republican candidates seeking his endorsement, and he claims foreign leaders call him up asking for the same.

The former president has been doling out endorsements rather than dipping into his own war chest, which has exceeded more than $110 million, and he claimed to the Washington Post in a wide-ranging interview that he fields calls from world leaders asking for his imprimatur.

“These other leaders, they want endorsements,” he said. “I’m the king of endorsements. It’s more than just this country. It’s other countries."

Trump claimed earlier this week that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban credited his endorsement for his own election win.

“After I endorsed him, he went up like a rocket ship,” Trump claimed.

The former president declined to say which other world leaders had sought his endorsement, and he wouldn't say if he would be handing any out.

"You'll see," he said.

