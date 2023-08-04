Donald Trump's attorneys made one more last-ditch attempt to block potential indictments in Fulton County, Georgia, by seeking to disqualify district attorney Fani Willis.

The former president's legal team declared late Thursday it will appeal a judge's ruling that rejected its attempt to quash an investigation into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump's lawyers will appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court for "additional review of the propriety of this special purpose grand jury and the ability of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to continue forward in this matter," the filing states.

Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special purpose grand jury that recommended charges against Trump, dismissed the former president's challenge Monday in a strongly worded opinion finding that he had insufficient standing and had not provided sufficient evidence of harm.

“(W)hile being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation,” McBurney wrote.

Trump's attorneys said they did not agree with McBurney's analysis or ruling, and they asked the state's highest court for a second time to disqualify Willis and prevent her from using evidence obtained by the special purpose grand jury.