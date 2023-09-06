Trump 'very focused' on Fani Willis and enraged a woman is challenging him: reporter
(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Former President Donald Trump is "focused" on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the Georgia election racketeering case against him and 18 co-defendants, and is particularly incensed that a woman holds so much power over his legal future, said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on CNN Wednesday.

This comes after the first televised hearing in the Georgia trial, where the judge ruled two of Trump's associates, Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro, must be tried together regardless of whether their cases are separated out from the rest of the defendants.

"Today was the first televised hearing in the Georgia case," said anchor Jake Tapper. "I'm wondering what's going on in the minds of Trump people right now?"

"So the Georgia case is disturbing to them in a couple of levels," said Haberman. "Number one is the scope, the sprawl of this. I don't think in Trump's mind this case bothers him in terms of the facts and the details. The prosecutor bothers him. He's been complaining about Fani Willis for months and months and months, and that's only going to continue."

"Why?" asked Tapper.

"Well, because women in power, among other things, tend to upset him," Haberman replied. "People whom he thinks he feels he's under attack from upset him. He's been very focused on her in particular, and this case has gotten to him. And don't forget, there's an audio recording of him in this case, too. And that tends to upset him, too, when he's on tape. This has all taken place with an overlap of so many other cases, that it is almost impossible to pull them apart. They feel under siege at all times."

Watch the video below or at the link here.

Maggie Haberman says Trump is focused on Fani Willisyoutu.be

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo