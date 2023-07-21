Donald Trump
Donald Trump's attorneys are still trying to block an investigation into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The ex-president's legal team asked a court to disqualify Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis and her office from investigating him, and a judge in that county reassigned that case Thursday to a judicial administrative district based in northwest Georgia, although future hearings could still be held in Atlanta, reported the Washington Post.

Fulton County judge Ural Glanville's order came as Trump's attorneys filed an amended motion to put an end to the grand jury filings, and the 650-page filing accused Willis of using the investigation to raise money for her re-election campaign.

The amended motion accused Willis of retweeting requests for donations that referred to the Trump case and points to out-of-state donations to her re-election campaign, which the ex-president's lawyers argue is a violation of professional ethics and should disqualify her from the case.

The Georgia Supreme Court already rejected a previous Trump attempt to disqualify Willis earlier this week and also dismissed a request to pause all criminal proceedings in the case, which appears to be headed toward indictments for the former president and possibly some of his allies.

Trump's legal team filed a similar petition in Fulton County Superior Court asking to block the investigation, and Glanville recused all the county's judges from hearing that motion and reassigned it to the Seventh Judicial Administrative District based in Carterville.

