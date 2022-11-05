Trump could still ruin the GOP's Senate takeover after Tuesday's midterm: analyst
Donald Trump (Photo by Olivier Douliery)

According to longtime Democratic pollster Celinda Lake, reports that Donald Trump may announce his third bid for the presidency on Nov. 14 could have a ripple effect that could cost the Republican Party control of the Senate after Tuesday's midterm election.

Speaking with host Sam Stein, filling in for Katie Phang on "The Katie Phang Show," Lake claimed the moment Trump makes his move to run for president in 2024 will become a rallying point that will drive Democratic voters to the polls.

That is where the close race for a Senate seat representing Georgia comes into play.

With many Senate races running too close to call, the possibility of a 50-50 split in the Senate is a very real possibility. But, in Georgia, should neither candidate -- in this case Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former football player Herschel Walker -- get more than 50 percent of the vote as expected, then a run-off election is called that would take place in December.

According to Lake, a Trump announcement before the run-off could help swing the election to Warnock much like he impacted the 2020 Georgia Senate run-off that saw both seats fall to the Democrats.

"You know, the Georgia runoff," Lake began. "He literally cost Republicans the Georgia Senate seats before and he could cross them again and determine control of the Senate. So I hope that we see that he announces before the Georgia runoff because that will be very motivating to Democrats, and you have hundreds of thousands of Republicans who didn't turn out to vote because of a protest against Donald Trump."

"Not Democrats, Republicans," she emphasized.

Watch below or at the link.

