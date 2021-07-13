Trump facing more legal pressure than ever — and 'desperately' needs better lawyers: legal experts

Former president Donald Trump is facing more legal pressure than ever, but his attorneys leave a lot to be desired.

The twice-impeached one-term president faces an expanding array of criminal and civil investigations that have already landed the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer under indictment, and former prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits pose a greater threat than the former reality TV star has ever faced before, reported The Guardian.

"The current threats are more numerous and more serious than ever before and it's hard to imagine that his good luck will continue," Michael Bromwich, an ex- prosecutor and former inspector general at the Justice Department. "Trump hates playing defense, which explains his baseless suit earlier this week against the major tech companies. We are very likely to see many more shoes dropping over the foreseeable future – and Trump knows it. He has never more desperately needed top legal talent, and that's not who he has representing him."

Trump is currently facing more than a dozen civil lawsuits and criminal investigations, and that number is expected to grow as the probes proceed.

"[Criminal inquiries] drastically impact Trump's historical legacy, and result in his – or various family members, associates, and attorneys – spending considerable time in jail," said former California prosecutor Phillip Halpern.

Prosecutors are now looking at Trump's children and their roles in the family business, and legal experts say the level of detail in the indictments against the Trump Organization and its accountant are ominous signs for the former president.

"The thoroughness and highly factual nature of the indictments give a lot of information about the deeply inappropriate practices of Trump's business," said Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general at the Justice Department under president George H.W. Bush. "There is no particular reason to think that such inappropriate practices were confined to dealings with Allen Weisselberg."