Trump fumes from the sidelines as infrastructure bill moves forward: 'Bad legislation!'
An angry Donald Trump screams during one of his speeches (Photo: Screen capture)

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement griping about the bipartisan infrastructure deal that appears poised to pass.

The twice-impeached one-term president bashed Republican senators such as Rob Portman (R-OH) working to negotiate the legislation, which Trump fumed would undo tax cuts passed during his administration and amounted to socialism.

"Tax increases on everyone, government run health care, more government run schools, amnesty for illegal immigrants, MASKS, and many more terrible socialist programs," Trump said in a statement. "Nancy Pelosi has said NO INFRASTRUCTURE until they get everything else. Infrastructure is just a "carrot" for a massive socialist expansion. Why are RINOs so desperate to push bad, Radical Leftist policies? And at the same time give a big win to the Democrats."

Pelosi said earlier this week that House Democrats are "rooting for the infrastructure bill to pass," but she has vowed to table it until the Senate also passes a separate $3.5 trillion spending package to fund universal pre-kindergarten, two years of free community college, clean energy requirements, reduced prescription drug prices and expanded Medicare benefits, and green cards would also be extended for some undocumented immigrants.

"This is bad legislation and politically irresponsible," Trump griped. "The Democrats will use it to show they can get anything they want from the Republicans."


