WATCH: Trump blasted for 'All Riots Matter' defense of the Capitol insurrection

GOP opposition to investigating the January 6th insurrection was ridiculed on "The Daily Show" by host Trevor Noah.

The host played news clips of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and former President Donald Trump coming out against a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack.

"But seriously, though, is Trump really trying to 'All Riots Matter' this commission?" he wondered.

"I mean, look, I'm not surprised that the GOP's leaders are trying to derail this this thing. You know, investigating the insurrection means the Republican Party would have to take a good, hard look at itself. And if I was Mitch McConnell, looking at myself is the last thing I'd want to do," Noah said.

Watch: