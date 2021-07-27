Trump must be 'less than pleased' to see he has no defenders on Jan 6 commission: reporter

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol featured emotional testimony from four officers who fought off insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th and the makeup of the panel could spell trouble for Donald Trump, according to Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman.
U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, officer Harry Dunn, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, and officer Daniel Hodges testified before the committee, which only includes two Republicans after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's nominations.
In her opening remarks, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) described herself by saying, "I have been a conservative Republican since 1984 when I first voted for Ronald Reagan." Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, "I am a Republican, I am a conservative, but in order to heal from the damage caused that day, we need to call out the facts. It's time to stop the outrage and conspiracies that fuel violence and division in our country, and most importantly, we need to reject those that promote it."
Sherman explained to Chuck Todd on MSNBC on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump likely isn't happy to see that there are two members of the committee identifying as conservative Republicans who are not interested in defending him.
"If I were Donald Trump, Chuck, I would be less than pleased that this is going down without any sort of meaningful rebuttal, although I am not sure what you can deflect because the facts are so clear. Nothing from his wing of the party at all," he explained.
Watch:
Jake Sherman www.youtube.com