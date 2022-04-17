Trump refused to endorse Ohio's Josh Mandel because he's 'embarrassing': report

According to Jonathan Swan of Axios, Donald Trump decided to throw his endorsement for the GOP Ohio U.S. Senate nomination to author J.D. Vance because he thinks the alternative, former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, is "embarrassing."

Trump's endorsement of the "Hillbilly Elegy" author, who has been highly critical of the former president in the past, caught many by surprise with NBC reporting "The Mandel people hit the roof," upon being given advance notice and that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to talk Trump out of it.

NBC added, "Though Trump’s press shop had already written up an endorsement of Vance, a source close to Mandel’s campaign said Thursday that it threw up a last-minute obstacle for the former president to consider: an internal Republican poll conducted by Mandel’s campaign showing that, with Trump’s endorsement, its candidate would be in front with 33 percent of the vote, followed by Matt Dolan and Mike Gibbons tied at 15 percent, with Vance and Timken both at 9 percent."

RELATED: 'You can almost hear the uncontrollable weeping': Josh Mandel roasted after Trump humiliatingly endorses JD Vance



However, the former president was not deterred with Axios reporting Don Trump Jr. was pushing for Vance.

Add to that, Trump didn't like how Mandel came off during his TV appearances -- a death blow for any candidate seeking the twice-impeached former presidenyt's support.

According to Swan of Axios, "Trump, who puts a ton of stock in debates, was impressed with Vance’s performances — and thought Mandel was embarrassing," adding, "Trump was soured by clips of a near-physical debate altercation last month between Mandel and another rival, investment banker Mike Gibbons."

The report adds that Trump also thinks Vance "has the look" of a candidate and "has been impressed with his appearances with Tucker Carlson."

You can read more here.