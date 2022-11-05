Kash Patel's grand jury testimony will be used to set a trap for Trump's trial defense: former prosecutor

During an appearance on CNN on Saturday afternoon, former prosecutor Renato Mariotti said the likely reason Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel was given immunity to get him to answer questions before a grand jury is because investigators feel they have a criminal case against the former president.

Earlier in the week the Washington Post reported that Patel was asked about the top secret documents Trump whisked away to his Mar-a-Lago resort that resulted in an FBI search of the Florida property.

According to the Post, "National security prosecutors asked Patel about his public claims this spring that Trump had declassified a large number of government documents before leaving office in 2021. Patel was also questioned about how and why the departing president took secret and top-secret records to Mar-a-Lago, his part-time residence and private club in Florida, according to the person with knowledge of the session who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about a grand jury probe."

Asked by CNN host Frederika Whitfield what the prosecutors will do with Patel's secret testimony, Mariotti said -- should Trump go to trial -- it will probably be used to impeach testimony and legal claims made by the former president and his lawyers.

"Sources are telling CNN that a federal judge ordered Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of federal records at Mar-a-Lago. What does Patel being granted immunity suggest to you in terms of the Justice Department building its case?" the CNN host prompted.

"It strongly suggests to me, Fred, that they are building a case against Trump," the legal analyst explained. "Kash Patel, in my mind, is somebody -- the subject of the testimony is supposedly his witnessing of verbal statements by Trump declassifying documents. That is not the sort of thing that the Justice Department would be investigating on its own. "

"They're investigating that and they're trying to lock in his testimony so that they can undercut a potential defense that Donald Trump has that somehow Patel witnessed him declassifying documents just, you know, in a private room verbally somewhere," he elaborated. "And so, you know, the fact that they got immunity tells me that they're willing to gamble away any leverage against Kash Patel in order to make sure that they get his testimony locked in under oath so they can undercut that at a potential trial of Trump."

Watch below or at the link: