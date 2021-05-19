Trump kids' 'shady schemes' could get caught up in criminal NY AG probe: biographer

News that the New York Attorney General's Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization has sparked speculation about whether former President Donald Trump is in legal jeopardy.

However, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio believes that the president's three eldest children shouldn't be sleeping easily either.

During an appearance on CNN, D'Antonio discussed the possibility that Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump could also get caught up in the sweeping criminal probe of their father's business.

"There's no doubt that the Trump children have participated in pretty shady schemes," D'Antonio said. "The Manhattan D.A. Vance let them off the hook about five years ago when it came to a property where they were offering condominiums with false claims, and so I would be surprised if there isn't some culpability for them if not criminal liability."

D'Antonio said, however, that it was Trump himself who was in the greatest peril because his signature was always on the bottom line of the kind of documents the AG is investigating as potentially fraudulent.

What's more, he said that the announcement of a criminal probe would put pressure on longtime Trump Organization employees to spill what they know.

" I think there are a great many people within the organization who know where the bodies are buried and are now contemplating whether to flip," he said.

Watch the video below.





