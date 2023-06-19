Morning Joe compares Trump to the Confederacy's 'lost cause' myth
Trump supporter holds a Confederate flag outside the Senate Chamber. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough pointed out the similarities between Donald Trump's support within the Republican Party and the "lost cause" myth that persists in the former Confederacy.

The twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president remains the GOP's presidential frontrunner despite his losing record, criminal investigations and a recent lawsuit finding him liable for sexual assault, and the "Morning Joe" host discussed the reasons for that lingering support with New York Times columnist David French.

"We're dealing with deep pride and identity issues," French said. "If you leave Trump, is that an admission that you were wrong? Is that an admission that maybe he's done wrong things? Are you giving aid and comfort to people on the other side of the aisle or never-Trumpers who you really despise or dislike? This is a conversation where the policy matters or electoral politics are downstream from pride or identity. This feeling, you'll see it when you talk to people, 'If I give up on Trump, they win. The one thing I cannot do is help them to win.' We're talking at a level of identity that is very deep and profound. I'm not sure how you crack through that and, you know, we'll see it if ever happens."

Scarborough compared that core support to the romanticized view of the Confederacy that has helped sustain white supremacy.

"You know, I'm not saying this to be glib, I'm talking about my people, my tribe, my region," Scarborough said. "I love the South, I am -- I mean, it's my home just like it's your home. Are we moving into 'lost cause' territory with a third of the country? Are we moving into 'lost cause' territory where -- again, because the idea of politics is to win elections these people have to know Donald Trump will not win in 2024."

Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed his assessment was tough but fair.

"These people believe [President Joe] Biden runs a crime family and his son has access to as many secrets as Trump did," she said. "They believe many conspiracy theories, [so] 'lost cause' may be a good word. It's a harsh assessment, but that may be where we are because of the disinformation."

Scarborough wondered why they would cling to their aggrievement and prefer to be victims, but French said he was looking at things the wrong way.

"That's not the way they would frame it in their minds," French said. "They say it's most important to be right. If you go down with the ship being right, then you go down with the ship."

Watch the video below or at this link.


